Moraine police give more information about officer-involved shooting

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Moraine Police Chief gave more information about an officer-involved shooting during a press conference Saturday morning.

The Moraine Chief of Police Craig Richardson gave a summary of the events that transpired Friday morning.

Richardson said police were called to the Valleyview Apartments on a report of a suspicious vehicle around 5:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man identified as 23-year-old Jamarco McShann asleep or unconscious in the car with a handgun on his right thigh.

Police tried to make contact with the owner of the vehicle to no avail.

Richardson says the officers at the scene called dispatch and requested a ballistic shield. A tire deflation device was also placed behind the rear tires.

When back-up officers arrived with the shield, they re-approached the vehicle. Richardson said officers commanded McShann to raise and show his hands. McShann failed to comply and Richardson said McShann then pointed the gun at the officers.

Two officers fired shots striking McShann. Richardson said the officers then made an officer assistance call. The two officers pulled McShann out of the car and performed first aid on McShann until medics came.

The Moraine Fire Department arrived on the scene and took over life-saving measures. They were unsuccessful and McShann was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richardson identified the officers as John Howard who has been on the force since 1998 and Jerry Knight who has been on the force a little over a year. Both have been put on administrative leave.

Richardson said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is now conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. Moraine’s internal affairs division is also conducting an investigation.

