Parents complain after Ohio school sings cotton picking song

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Some parents at a northwest Ohio middle school say they were shocked to hear an eighth-grade choir sing about picking cotton not long after students in the district took photos and videos of themselves with a Confederate flag outside the high school.

The Blade reports “Cotton Needs Pickin”‘ was performed Thursday during the fall concert at Springfield Middle School in Lucas County. Parent Nicole Maulsby posted a video of the performance on Facebook.

Maulsby and online commenters say a song about workers happily picking cotton is a racist reference to slaves toiling in the fields of the south.

Springfield Schools Superintendent Matt Geha says the song came from a book of American folk music. He says he hadn’t received any calls Friday but was aware of complaints on social media.