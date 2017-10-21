Warm temperatures are expected today.

Another gorgeous weekend in the Miami Valley.  A perfect weekend for the Haunted Classic soccer tournament, picking pumpkins, raking leaves or attending Kings Island Halloween Haunt.  Expect some high clouds mixed with sunshine and another warm afternoon.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm.  High 76

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear & mild.  Low 55

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny, breezy and still warm.  High 77

An approaching cold front will bring big changes to the area late Sunday night and early next week.  Showers will develop and a cooler air mass will push into the Midwest as we undergo a weather pattern change.

