Northeast Ohio police officer killed while responding to report of possible suicide

GIRARD, OH (WKBN/WCMH) — A northeast Ohio police officer was shot and killed while on duty late Saturday night.

NBC4’s sister station WKBN reports Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, 31, was shot as he was responding to a report of a possible suicide just after 10pm. BCI Special Agent James Ciotti said everything seemed fine when the officers arrived, but as they went to the door the suspect opened fire and shot officer Leo in the chest. Another officer who responded with Leo shot and killed the suspect.

Leo was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital for emergency surgery, but succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Leo was a five-year veteran of the Girard Police Department. The suspect and the second officer have not been identified at this time.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi was fighting back tears after hearing word of the news.

“This is certainly the saddest day of our city’s history. It’s certainly the saddest day for me personally … Our community’s thoughts and prayers go to officer Leo’s family,” he said.