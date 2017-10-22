One more nice day before it gets much colder and wetter.

Our stretch or beautiful weather will come to an end after today. So enjoy it while it lasts. It will be a great day for picking out pumpkins, working in the yard or going for a walk. Clouds will increase later tonight.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and still warm. High 75

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low 60

MONDAY: Cloudy, breezy with showers. Rain may be heavy at times. High 68

An approaching cold front will bring big changes to the area on Monday. Showers will develop and a cooler air mass will push into the Midwest as we undergo a weather pattern change. Frost may be possible later in the week.