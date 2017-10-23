18-year-old will face more charges in shooting death case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Dayton teen will face an additional charge in the case.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jason Tidwell on murder, tampering with evidence and other charges Thursday, July 13 after being accused in the shooting death of Mackenna Kronenberger.

Greg Flannagan, Public Information Officer for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, told 2 NEWS Monday Tidwell had drugs at the time of his arrest and they were sent to a lab and tested in Columbus.

The test results came back positive for drugs and a grand jury added an Aggravated Possession of Drugs indictment to the list of charges.

Tidwell’s trial date is scheduled for December 11.