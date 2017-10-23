$25,000 reward offered for information in Seminole Heights murders

WFLA Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating three homicides that have occurred within the Seminole Heights area.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is offering a $25,000 reward in an attempt to solicit information from the public.

On Thursday, victim Anthony Naiboa, 20, was walking north on 15th Street in the area of Wilder Avenue in Tampa when he was shot and killed.

On Oct. 13, victim Monica Hoffa, 32, was found in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of New Orleans Avenue in East Tampa. She was shot and killed.

On Oct. 9, victim Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was waiting for a bus on North 15th Street and Frierson Avenue in Tampa. Mitchell was shot and later died of the injuries he sustained. Witnesses described seeing a black man in his early 20’s, wearing a dark hooded jacket, running from the area where this shooting took place.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrests of the unknown suspect or suspects involved in the homicide cases. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477, report anonymously online or send a tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown suspect(s) involved in these homicide cases.

The total cash reward of up to $25,000 may be split if multiple suspects are identified and arrested.

For more information regarding the specific cases, please contact the Tampa Police Department, Public Information Office.

