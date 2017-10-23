Accident report released in fatal wrong way crash

By Published:
2 people were killed in a head-on crash on I-675 in Centerville (WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The accident report from a fatal wrong-way crash that killed two people October 16 has been released.

According to the report, the car driven by 69-year–old Melvin Bonie the wrong way on I-675 in Centerville was traveling an estimated 80 mph.

The crash killed Bonie and 18-year-old Kalip Grimm.

READ MORE: Families mourn the loss of 2 men killed in wrong-way crash

The report says Bonie was operating his car in a “negligent manner.” The report also says that neither Bonie or Grimm were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and both were thrown from their vehicles.

Police say Bonie was driving the wrong way on I-675 in Centerville when he collided with one car and struck a second car before crashing head-on with a third, killing both drivers.

At least one other person was injured in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s