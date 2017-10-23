Accident report released in fatal wrong way crash

Related Coverage Families mourn the loss of 2 men killed in wrong-way crash

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The accident report from a fatal wrong-way crash that killed two people October 16 has been released.

According to the report, the car driven by 69-year–old Melvin Bonie the wrong way on I-675 in Centerville was traveling an estimated 80 mph.

The crash killed Bonie and 18-year-old Kalip Grimm.

The report says Bonie was operating his car in a “negligent manner.” The report also says that neither Bonie or Grimm were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and both were thrown from their vehicles.

Police say Bonie was driving the wrong way on I-675 in Centerville when he collided with one car and struck a second car before crashing head-on with a third, killing both drivers.

At least one other person was injured in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.