Bat Boy: The Musical on stage in the Miami Valley

Based on the 1992 best-selling Weekly World News cover story, depicting a photo of Bat Boy, showing his grotesque screaming face, BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL is a musical comedy/horror show about a half-boy/half-bat creature who is discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. For lack of a better solution, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family and taught to act like a “normal” boy by the veterinarian’s wife and teenage daughter. Bat Boy is happy with his new life, but when he naively tries to fit in with the narrow-minded people of Hope Falls, they turn on him after hearing the shocking story of Bat Boy’s unholy origin.
