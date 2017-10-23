Child’s body found on beach

GALVESTON, Texas (KPRC) – A sketch was released Sunday of a 3-to-5-year-old boy who was found on a beach in Texas on Friday.

A person spotted the child at about 5:35 p.m. while walking on a beach in Galveston, Texas, authorities said.

Police said there are no recent missing children cases in Galveston and no one has come forward to report a missing child in the surrounding area. The medical examiner has not released a cause of death.

“We are throwing every resource we possibly can at assuring we identify this child,” Capt. Joshua Schirard with the Galveston police said.

Police describe the child as 3 feet tall with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said they were looking into a missing person’s case in Hawkins County, Tennessee, involving a boy whose picture is similar to the composite sketch of the boy found dead in Galveston.