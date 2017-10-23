Fazoli’s to host hiring event in the Miami Valley

Indianapolis, Indiana (WDTN) – Five Fazoli’s restaurants in the Miami Valley will host a hiring event Tuesday.

The restaurant chain hopes to hire at least 500 new team members this year at the local level, compared to last year when they added 300 new hires.

Anyone interested in applying should visit a local restaurant location for an open interview from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 24.

Below is a list and map of the Fazoli restaurants:

8342 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights

5230 Cobblegate Drive, Moraine

6100 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

2419 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton

6675 Miller Lane, Dayton