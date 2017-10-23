Fiona the hippo witnessed magical proposal

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Cincinnati’s heartthrob Fiona the hippo was a witness to a magical proposal.

Nick Kelble got down on one knee at the Cincinnati Zoo’s Hippo Cove and proposed to his girlfriend, Hayley Roll.

“We are huge Team Fiona fans and have been following her since she was born,” Roll told the Daily Buzz.

The engagement photos were posted to Instagram, and received quite the response due to a curious and adorable onlooker: Fiona the hippo.

Behind the glass of her tank, the 8-month-old hippo bears witness to the engagement. The couple posed for pictures with the popular hippo afterward.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born Jan. 24 at the Cincinnati Zoo. She was six weeks premature and weighed about 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for the species.