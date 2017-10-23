Fiona the hippo witnessed magical proposal

WLWT Digital Staff Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Cincinnati’s heartthrob Fiona the hippo was a witness to a magical proposal.

Nick Kelble got down on one knee at the Cincinnati Zoo’s Hippo Cove and proposed to his girlfriend, Hayley Roll.

“We are huge Team Fiona fans and have been following her since she was born,” Roll told the Daily Buzz.

The engagement photos were posted to Instagram, and received quite the response due to a curious and adorable onlooker: Fiona the hippo.

Behind the glass of her tank, the 8-month-old hippo bears witness to the engagement. The couple posed for pictures with the popular hippo afterward.

Fiona weighed 29 pounds when she was born Jan. 24 at the Cincinnati Zoo. She was six weeks premature and weighed about 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for the species.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s