Lessons from the links: golf teaches Beavercreek students STEM

By Published:
5th grade students from Trebein Elementary learn STEM lessons at Beavercreek Golf Club October 23rd, 2017.

 

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Rainy weather didn’t stop dozens of fifth grader from hitting the links Monday. The Beavercreek Golf Club hosted 125 Trebein Elementary School students for an inaugural First Green STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) program.

First Green, founded in 1997, is an environmental education outreach program using golf courses as environmental learning labs.

Monday, golf course superintendents from around the Miami Valley implemented the course for the first time and showed students how STEM is a vital part of golf course management.

“Science is the backbone of what we do,” said Beavercreek Golf Club assistant superintendent Zachary Wike. “Being out there with the soil and plants… science is our profession.”

5th graders Kaleb Bryant and Kamran Schoop said they had no idea about STEM’s role in the game and facility maintenance.

“I thought golf was just hitting the ball and scoring,” said Schoop.

“You have to know area and perimeter and volume to see how far you have to hit it,” Bryant added.

The students rotated between stations to learn soil science, area and measurement, environmental stewardship and golf rules and etiquette.

The superintendents said they hope the event sparked a love for golf and an interest in how STEM applies to real-world careers.

“I remember being a student their age and thinking, ‘How am I ever going to use this in real life?'” said Wike. “For them to actually see it being used on a daily basis is going to be great.”

Wike said area superintendents hope to expand the program to a bi-annual event.

You can learn more about First Green here.

 

 

