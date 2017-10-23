Local veterans fly in Wright B. Flyer replica

(MIAMISBURG, Ohio) – Local veterans and a softball team had the chance to ride in the replica of the Wright Brothers’ first mass produced airplane.
The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team came to the area to play a benefit game for the Fisher House and The Wright B. Flyer, Inc. hosted an event for the team and local veterans to fly in the Wright B Flyer.
“It was such a free feeling. As soon as we lifted off, I felt like a bird,” Vietnam War veteran Mike Vanderveen, said.
Vanderveen lost his legs when he stepped on a landmine when he served with the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War in January 1969.
Vanderveen is a Purple Heart recipient and the secretary of the Vietnam Veterans of America Miami Valley Chapter 97 in Dayton.
