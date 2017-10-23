Man could face death penalty in sister’s slaying

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio (WLWT) – A Warren County man could face the death penalty in connection to his sister’s slaying, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Monday.

Christopher Kirby, 37, of South Lebanon, is accused in the Sept. 15 killing of his sister, Debra Power.

Power, 63, was found beaten to death inside her home on West Broadway. Her husband, Ronnie Power, was also seriously injured.

Kirby faces a nine-count indictment in connection to the beatings. He was indicted on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, grand theft and tampering with evidence.

Kirby could face the death penalty if he is convicted on the aggravated murder count, Fornshell said.

A Warren County grand jury also indicted Kirby’s wife, 31-year-old Jacqueline Kirby, for tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

In September, Fornshell said, “This is an old school beating to death. The victim who is still alive, — his injuries were brutal, and obviously our deceased victim, Deborah, her injuries are horrific.”

