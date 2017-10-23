Man indicted on multiple charges in Trotwood standoff

By and Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused in connection to a Trotwood standoff has been indicted Monday.

William Gibson is accused of firing shots inside a Trotwood home around 11:30 am Friday, October 13.  SWAT teams were called to the home after police arrived at what was reported as an accidental shooting. The standoff went on for several hours and as more shots were fired officers called for help. Gibson remained inside the home until he surrendered just after 2:00 pm Friday.

A grand jury indicted William Gibson on multiple felonious assault charges Monday.

Gibson appeared in court Saturday, October 14 and the judge set Williams’ bond at $1.5 million.

READ MORE: Bond set for Trotwood standoff suspect

READ MORE: Suspect identified in Trotwood standoff

 

