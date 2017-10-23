Man says he was tied up during restaurant robbery

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man tells police two people tied him up during a restaurant robbery early on Monday morning.

It happened at Burkey Family Restaurant in Harrison Township in the 600 block of Shiloh Springs road, near Old Barn Road.

Police say a man called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Monday to report the robbery. He said two suspects wearing masks tied him up and robbed the restaurant.

Authorities say one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but there were no reports about the extent of that person’s injuries.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.