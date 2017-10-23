Meijer recalls some packaged produce due to listeria risk

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. says it’s recalling some packaged produce items in six states due to potential listeria contamination.

The recall affects certain Meijer-brand produce sold in Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. The items were purchased between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20 and are in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels.

They include broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, zucchini, squash and peppers. A full list is posted on the Grand Rapids-based company’s website.

Meijer says no illnesses have been reported, but an issue was discovered with a supplier.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Otherwise heathy adults can experience flu-like symptoms.

The government website, www.foodsafety.gov, says:

  • If you have eaten recalled products and do not have any symptoms, most experts believe that tests or treatment are not needed, even for people at higher risk for Listeriosis.
  • People who develop symptoms of Listeriosis after eating possibly contaminated products should consider seeking medical care and telling a healthcare provider about eating that product. Although people can sometimes develop Listeriosis up to 2 months after eating contaminated food, symptoms usually start within several days.

