New York attorney general launches probe of Weinstein Co.

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co., effective immediately, following new information revealed regarding his conduct, the company’s board of directors announced Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ALBANY, New York (AP) – New York state’s top prosecutor has launched a civil rights investigation into The Weinstein Co. following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the probe Monday. His office says it issued a subpoena seeking all company records.

The Democratic attorney general says his office wants to know whether any New York employees were subjected to pervasive harassment or discrimination at the company, which is based in New York City.

Weinstein was fired October 8 by the company he co-founded after allegations of sexual assault and harassment spanning decades were exposed by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

More than three dozen women have publicly accused the entertainment mogul of abuse. Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex.

