ODOT, OSP re-evaluate intersection after deadly motorcycle crash

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A dangerous intersection is now in the eyesight of authorities after a deadly motorcycle crash in Greene County. We’re learning more tonight about the history of a dangerous intersection after two people are killed in a motorcycle accident.

Now 24 hours after the crash, OSP and ODOT are responding to residents’ concerns over the safety of that intersection.

The resident is Mark Bamberger who lives steps from U.S. 42 and Spring Valley Paintersville Road, where Sunday night 23-year-old Brook Fudge and 25-year-old Sherill Curea were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car.

Now, OSP and ODOT say they’re re-evaluting the safety of that intersection.

Residents are raising concern.

“This is a bad intersection,” Michelle McFarland said. “There’s accidents here all the time.”

They’re worried over the safety of the intersection at U.S. 42 and Spring Valley Paintersville Road, which is feet from Mark Bamberger’s door step.

“We’ve been here now,” Bamberger said. “For about six years and we regularly see accidents.”

“A traffic signal,” an ODOT spokesperson said. “Doesn’t solve all issues.”

ODOT warns a stop light could lead to rear-end crashes, saying it doesn’t keep people from running red lights. Despite that, they’re looking into possibly adding one.

“We’re in the process of making that determination,” an ODOT spokesperson said. “These are evaluated across the state for different solutions and that is a possibility.”

OSP also say they’re re-evaluting the intersection as well.

“Before we make any drastic changes to our patroling and stuff like that or before we make a concerted effort in that area we’ll look at the crash picture to see what’s going on out there.”

At this time, officials say it’s too early to tell who may be at fault for the crash. No charges have been filed.