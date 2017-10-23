Ohio police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call

By Published:
Officer Justin Leo Officer Justin Leo (Courtesy of the Girard Police Department)

GIRARD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in the northeastern part of the state.

Authorities say 31-year-old Girard police officer Justin Leo was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday as he and another officer approached the door of a home and the suspect opened fire. Leo died during surgery at a local hospital.

The suspect was killed by another officer. The suspect hasn’t been identified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Leo was a five-year veteran of the department. Girard is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

A radio call for an “officer down” included an officer telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s