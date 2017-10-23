Ohio police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call

Related Coverage Northeast Ohio police officer killed while responding to report of possible suicide

GIRARD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in the northeastern part of the state.

Authorities say 31-year-old Girard police officer Justin Leo was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday as he and another officer approached the door of a home and the suspect opened fire. Leo died during surgery at a local hospital.

The suspect was killed by another officer. The suspect hasn’t been identified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Leo was a five-year veteran of the department. Girard is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of downtown Cleveland.

A radio call for an “officer down” included an officer telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.