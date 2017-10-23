Police: Ambulance fails to show, woman dies day later

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer says he and a partner drove a barely breathing woman to a hospital because an ambulance crew said it was coming but didn’t show up.

The woman who had suffered a brain aneurysm died the next day at a Pittsburgh hospital. It’s not clear if the delay impacted the woman’s chances of survival.

East Liverpool police officer Jacob Talbott says the 62-year-old woman was found slumped behind the wheel in her SUV on Saturday.

Talbott says two ambulance services said they didn’t have anyone available, and they waited several minutes for a third ambulance that said it was coming. He says a dispatcher called the third ambulance service back and was told they no longer could make it.

The officer says he’s upset no ambulance responded.

