Police release 911 call made by man tied up, robbed in restaurant

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are still looking for two suspects who they say tied up and robbed a Harrison Township restaurant worker.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, nothing was taken from Burkey Family Restaurant Monday morning, but the suspects robbed the victim as he was tied up and then got away with his car.

Police have released the chilling 911 call made just moments after the suspects took off.

“I can’t hold the phone,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher. “I’m tied up.”

The man on the phone told the 911 operator was opening up the restaurant on Shiloh Springs Road near Old Barn Road when two guys wearing masks came in and tied him up.

“They had me here for an hour,” the caller said. “Are you sending somebody?”

“Yeah,” the dispatcher replied. “Where are they? Are they still there with you?”

“No, no!” the caller exclaimed.

After tying the victim up, the suspects robbed him. According to authorities, the man inside the restaurant did not have access to the business’s safe. The victim told investigators the suspects had guns, police added.

“They went out the back door and ran,” the restaurant worker said. “They locked me in the cooler. Hurry.”

“They locked you in the cooler?” the dispatcher asked.

“Hurry, hurry before they come back!” the caller said.

The victim on the phone said he was nervous the men in masks were still around.

“Oh, hurry, please,” he said. “I keep hearing noises. I think it’s them!”

The victim told the 911 operator one of the suspects struck his kneecap with a crowbar and couldn’t tell if he was bleeding as he was tied up. The dispatcher stayed on the line until police arrived.

The restaurant worker said he could hardly move, struggling to let first responders inside.

“Come to the door,” the caller is heard telling police. “I can’t open it! Down there!”

Paramedics took the victim the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim’s car has not been found. Police have not released the vehicle’s description.

Meanwhile, the suspects in this case are still on the loose. Because they were wearing gray ski masks, the victim didn’t get a good description of them, according to authorities.