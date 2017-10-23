Rain returns to the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rain has returned to the Miami Valley after more than a week of sunny days.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says rain and cooler temperatures return this week and showers will persist through most of Monday afternoon.

It will be cooler and rainy through midweek and Wednesday’s high temperature is only 49.

Thursday and Friday will be a little warmer but more rain could develop late Friday.



