World mayors pledge emissions-free cities by 2030

Quiot mayor Mauricio Rodas, Capte Town mayor Patricia de Lille, second left, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, third left, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, fourth left, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, center, Michael Bloomberg, fourth right, Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, third right, Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala, second right, attend a meeting in Paris, Monday Oct.23, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The mayors of London, Los Angeles, Paris and several other major world cities are pledging to ban gasoline and diesel vehicles from “large parts” of their cities by 2030.

Some cities are moving even faster to reduce emissions, and the announcement Monday by leading metropolitan areas is a bid to encourage others to do the same.

Mayors meeting in Paris promised to “progressively abandon combustion engines” to make their cities cleaner and quieter, boost economic productivity and reduce pollution-related deaths.

Monday’s pledge was released by the mayors of London, Los Angeles, Paris, Mexico City, Seattle, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Vancouver, Milan, Quito, Cape Town and Auckland.

While U.S. President Donald Trump is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, American and other politicians are moving to reduce emissions on a local level.

