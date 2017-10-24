5 teens charged in rock-throwing death

DETROIT (WDIV) – Five teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly rock-throwing incident on I-75 in Genesee County, Michigan.

Prosecutor David Leyton announced Monday that all five teenagers will face second-degree murder charges and other felonies.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said he wasn’t willing to call the incident a prank since it resulted in the death of Kenneth Andrew White, 32, of Mount Morris Township.

“It’s not a prank,” Pickell said. “It’s second-degree murder. I don’t think anybody’s laughing. You make a bad decision, you could be spending the rest of your life in prison. This is not a prank.”

Kyle Anger, 17; Mark Sekelsky, 16; Mikadyn Payne, 16; Trevor Gray, 15; and Alexander Miller, 15, are all from Clio, Michigan.

Police said the teenagers damaged several cars the night of October 18th when they threw rocks off at least two overpasses.

“We know we found 20 rocks, one weighing 20 pounds, on I-75,” Pickell said.

Police said it was a six-pound rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the windshield of a van White was riding in. White was hit in the chest and head, causing major trauma.

Investigators said the five teens left the overpass and drove to a McDonald’s to eat.