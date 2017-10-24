Study: Dayton is one of the best places to buy a home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SmartAsset ranks Dayton as number two in the state as the best metro area to own a home, just behind Cincinnati. Nationwide, it’s number 18. Local realtors say that’s no surprise.

The study says in some cases, buying a home in Dayton is actually more affordable than renting.

Renters are shelling out as much as $1,000 per month.

SmartAssest says homebuyers, on the other hand, are paying about $500 in monthly mortgage payments.

Dayton Area Board of Realtors president Karen O’Grady says the data only reinforces the city’s status as one of the most affordable and attractive metro areas in the country.

By the 90 minute market O’Grady means the short drive to Cincinnati, Columbus and even Indianapolis — which is just a little bit further.