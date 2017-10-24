Study: Dayton is one of the best places to buy a home

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  SmartAsset ranks Dayton as number two in the state as the best metro area to own a home, just behind Cincinnati. Nationwide, it’s number 18. Local realtors say that’s no surprise.

The study says in some cases, buying a home in Dayton is actually more affordable than renting.

Renters are shelling out as much as $1,000 per month.

SmartAssest says homebuyers, on the other hand, are paying about $500 in monthly mortgage payments.

Dayton Area Board of Realtors president Karen O’Grady says the data only reinforces the city’s status as one of the most affordable and attractive metro areas in the country.

By the 90 minute market O’Grady means the short drive to Cincinnati, Columbus and even Indianapolis — which is just a little bit further.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s