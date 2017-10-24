Authorities: Wet roads likely cause of several morning crashes

2-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound near I-675 southbound ramp (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities say several crashes on I-75 in Miami Township were likely weather related.

A truck involved in a crash on I-75 SB near ramp from I-675 SB (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

Three crashes happened just minutes and less than one mile apart on I-75 southbound.

One of the crashes happened on the ramp from I-675 south to I-75 southbound.

A pickup truck and car were involved in the crash, causing a large traffic backup. Authorities didn’t have information about injuries related to the crash, but both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Another rear-end crash happened just a few yards behind the area where traffic was backing up for the initial crash.

Authorities say three elderly people were in one of the vehicles involved in the second crash. One of the elderly women suffered chest pains after the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

The third crash was a single-vehicle crash just south of the accident on the ramp. Authorities didn’t release any information about the single-vehicle crash.

All of the crashes are under investigation.

 

