Child hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dayton.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of E. 4th St. and S. Monmouth St.

Police say the child ran into the street, before being hit by the car.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Police say the child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police took statements from everyone involved before clearing the scene around 7:40 a.m.