Coroner IDs suspect killed after fatally shooting Ohio policeman

By Published:
Officer Justin Leo Officer Justin Leo (Photo: Girard Police Department)

GIRARD, Ohio (AP) — A coroner has identified the Ohio man suspected of killing a policeman before he was fatally shot by another officer responding to a domestic disturbance at a home.

The Vindicator newspaper reports the slain suspect was identified as Jason Marble, who lived at the home in Girard, roughly 70 miles southeast of Cleveland. Investigators haven’t released other information about Marble.

Police say the slain Girard officer, 31-year-old Justin Leo, was shot on Saturday night as he and another officer approached the home and the suspect opened fire. Leo died at a hospital.

A radio call for an “officer down” included someone telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the confrontation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s