DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked quickly to knock down a house fire in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday after someone reported flames and smoke coming from the top of a house.

Crews responded to the house in the 100 block of Elmhurst Road near W. Third St. and knocked down the fire.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.