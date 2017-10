DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews worked to put out a vacant house fire in Dayton early on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 900 block of Xenia Avenue, near St. Paul Avenue just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the house was vacant.

There were no initial reports of injuries related to the fire.

The cause is under investigation.