Judge serves eviction notice on pregnant mom’s unborn baby

By Published:

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah mom in her final days of pregnancy gave her baby an eviction notice and made it official with a judge’s signature. Incredibly, the baby obeyed.

Kaylee Bays was pregnant with her third child, a girl, and thought she was going into labor last week, but it stopped.

She went back to work to her job as a judicial assistant at the Fourth District Court in Provo, and jokingly asked Judge Lynn Davis to serve an eviction notice on her baby.

He did. And It worked. Less than 12 hours later, baby Gretsel was born, the Daily Herald reported.

Bays said Davis told her it was his first baby eviction notice in his 31 years as a judge.

“He told me, ‘If it really works, I want it framed.’ It did, and I’m going to frame it for him,” Bays said.

Bays said the eviction notice gave her baby three days to “vacate the premises.”

The notice was addressed to Gretsel at Mommy Belly Lane, in Womb, Utah.

“She came 12 hours later. So far, she’s a good listener,” she joked. “She didn’t want to be in contempt of court.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s