Man rescued from burning building

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire fighters rescued a man from a burning building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the Washington Township fire department, Centerville police officers who arrived at the scene first had to kick down the door of an apartment unit to rescue an elderly man who was trapped inside.

Police found the man unconscious inside his home after kicking down the door.

Battalion chief Ron Kern says police managed to pull the man into the hallway but the heavy smoke and heat forced them to turn back without him.

Firefighters rescued the man minutes later.

“they definitely put their lives at risk,” Kern said. “Where you to that point where you’re taking in that kind of smoke. Where you literally can start to feel yourself become a risk. They did exactly as they should have done, removed themselves from that environment, and allowed the fire department to get in there and pull the gentleman out.”

EMS took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Residents at the scene said they’re grateful authorities were able to rescue the trapped man and extinguish the blaze, quickly.

“It was a snap to reality, resident Lucas Owens said.

It could’ve happened to anybody and I’m very fortunate to be alive and for the quick reactions from the firefighters and the police department.”

Investigators say the fire started inside the victim’s apartment. The cause is still under investigation.