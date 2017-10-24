Mother of crash victim wants changes at intersection

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The mother of one of the victims in Sunday’s motorcycle crash in Spring Valley says she wants to see changes at the intersection where the incident happened.

Two people were killed in the crash Sunday night at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Spring Valley-Paintersville Road. Police are still investigating what caused a car and motorcycle to collide.

Tonie Cruea, the mother of 25-year-old Sherill Cruea, described her daughter as someone who had a heart of gold and loved Halloween. But she and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brook Fudge, were killed in the crash a week before the holiday she loved.

Her mother has joined a list of thousands of people who have signed a petition asking the state to make changes to make the intersection safer.

“I don’t know if a light will be more visible, or if they need to put those little runner things down, too, to slow people down, but something needs to be done,” Cruea said.

The intersection currently has flashing red and yellow lights. According to Rusty Cross, Spring Valley fire chief, there have been ten crashes at the intersection in 2017 alone.

“It is one of the intersections that we train and we talk about it,” Cross said. “It’s one of those things that we say, ‘Hey, if you’re approaching this intersection, you need to slow down and be very mindful.'”

Mary Taylor, who started the petition, lives a short ride from the intersection. She said she has been hearing stories from many people about accidents and close calls. She has made the petition available online and at six locations for people to sign.

“People from out of the area unfamiliar with the intersection are being drawn to this area,” Taylor said. “People unfamiliar with the area have bought homes out here.”

While any changes made won’t bring her daughter back, Tonie Cruea said she just wants to see something done that will save lives.

“Sherill was our baby,” she said. “Brook was his family’s baby. They had a life to live. They were just starting their lives.”

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation told 2 News officials have been evaluating the intersection for a while and are always looking for public input on improvements that are needed.

According to Taylor, the petition is available at six businesses in the Spring Valley area: Slim’s Restaurant, the Spring Valley General Store, Apple Country Market, Roxanna Mulch, Buckminn’s Harley Davidson and the Spring Valley United Methodist Church.