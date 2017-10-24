DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police officers encourage the public safely dispose of unused or expired medication on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday October 28.

The Dayton Police Department posted the information on its Twitter page.

You can drop off unused or expired prescriptions to any of these five locations listed below on October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Central Patrol Oper. Div., 248 Salem Avenue

East Patrol Oper. Div. North, 417 E. Helena Street

East Patrol Oper. Div. South, 2721 Wayne Avenue

Public Safety Building, 335 West Third Street

West Patrol Oper. Div., 951 Washington Street

Below is a map of the locations where you can drop off your unused or expired perscriptions.

Nat'l Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay is COMING Oct. 28! Get those unused/expired meds together & get rid of them safely at 5 drop-off sites! pic.twitter.com/KCzLgMvkSJ — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) October 23, 2017