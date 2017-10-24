DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police officers encourage the public safely dispose of unused or expired medication on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday October 28.
The Dayton Police Department posted the information on its Twitter page.
You can drop off unused or expired prescriptions to any of these five locations listed below on October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Central Patrol Oper. Div., 248 Salem Avenue
- East Patrol Oper. Div. North, 417 E. Helena Street
- East Patrol Oper. Div. South, 2721 Wayne Avenue
- Public Safety Building, 335 West Third Street
- West Patrol Oper. Div., 951 Washington Street
Below is a map of the locations where you can drop off your unused or expired perscriptions.