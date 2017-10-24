New study shows drastic increase in children under 8 using tablets

DAYTON, Oh (WDTN)-  A new study shows kids are using mobile devices at a younger and younger age.

A new Common Sense Media survey gathered information about how children 8 and under are consuming media today.

The report shows a big jump in the use of tablets.

Just one percent of kids under 8 years of age had a tablet in 2011.

Now, 42-percent have their own tablet device.

Access to mobile devices is widespread, a whopping 95-percent of families with young children now have a smartphone.

About 1 in 10 kids have access to an internet-connected toy or a voice-activated device like amazon echo.

Contrary to pediatrician recommendations, nearly half of children 8 and under consume media in the hour before bedtime.

Researchers recommend that parents take an active role in controlling their kids’ media diets.

“They (parents) need to make sure to establish some rules very early on. When are your children going to get access technology?” said Dr. Julie Stuke, a psychologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Stuke added, “They should be watching things with their children. Talk to your children about what they are watching.”

It’s also highly recommended that parents avoid letting their younger children have TV’s in their bedroom.

 

 

