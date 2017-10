DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Panera sold ribbon-shaped bagels at all their locations Tuesday.

One hundred percent of the money raised from those sales Tuesday, October 24 go to support the Pink Ribbon Girls and the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation.

Organizers say they have been doing this since 2010 and have raised over $3,000,000 for local organizations.

The Pink Ribbon Bagel campaign lasts the entire month of October.