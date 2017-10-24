Proposed violent offender list would be mostly for police

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers looking at creating a statewide database of violent offenders now are considering making all of that information only available to law enforcement.

The public would be able to get the list only within their home county if they stop by their local sheriff’s office, The Blade newspaper reported .

The registry is largely supported by the family of a University of Toledo student who went missing while bicycling in 2016 and was later found dead. The man accused in the killing lived nearby and was convicted of abducting another woman in 1990.

Criminal records are currently public on the county level, but the information has not been compiled to a single list.

Republican state Sen. Randy Gardner said the registry would help law enforcement respond faster to suspected crimes, and provide citizens with information on violent offenders who live nearby.

Gardner and former Republican Sen. Cliff Hite sponsored the rewrite of the bill, which provides details such as which crimes would qualify for inclusion and how an offender could get their information removed.

Qualifying crimes for the list include murder, kidnapping and abduction, according to the rewrite. Failure to enroll would be a fifth-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to one year in prison.

An offender could be removed from the list by court order if they explain how inclusion could put them at risk.

The revised legislation being proposed also would require people convicted of violent crimes in another state to enroll if they visit Ohio for extended periods.

Re-enrollment continues for life under the bill’s current language.