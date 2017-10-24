Rain continues Tuesday, drier Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The cooler weather is settling into the Miami Valley Tuesday.,

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says it will be cooler and windy Tuesday with showers on and off.

Wednesday will be cloudy with the chance of a few showers and the high temperature is expected to be 48.

It will warm slightly later in the week with highs in the upper 50’s Thursday and Friday. You may even see some frost on the ground Thursday morning.



Future Trac Interactive Radar

