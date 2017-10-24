Sears ends sales relationship with Whirlpool

NEW YORK (AP) — Sears will no longer sell Whirlpool appliances, ending a business relationship that dates make more than 100 years.

Whirlpool Corporation. (WDTN Photo/Kris Sproles)

In a note sent to its stores last week, Sears said that Whirlpool was making demands that would’ve made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.

Sears has been ravaged by new competition for years, however, from stores like Home Depot and also from Amazon.com and other online retailers.

The end to the partnership is effective immediately and includes the larger appliances and small kitchen appliances of Whirlpool subsidiaries like Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air.

Sears said that it would sell off the remainder of its Whirlpool inventory. Its stores will now only sell its Kenmore products and other brands like LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch.

