Several people displaced after Centerville apartment fire

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people are looking for a new place to stay after an apartment fire in Centerville.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 200 block of N. Main St., near Bradstreet Road.

Fire officials say 12 units in the building were evacuated due to the fire.

Authorities say at least 10 people would be unable to return to their homes due to damage from the fire.

Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital. Authorities didn’t release the condition of the person hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.