Students rally around bullied classmate

YORK, Maine (WCSH) – Dozens of students joined with parents outside York High School in York, Maine Monday to rally around a student who has been bullied.

The student is gay, and police are investigating possible civil rights violations, as well as an assault inside the school that appears to be in retaliation to the bullying.

Students lined the street outside York High School for an early morning rally in support of their classmate 14-year-old Garrett McCann. He says most students at the school have been supportive, but he’s been subjected to bullying by a handful of them.

“It’s just not fun to be made fun of or whatever, doesn’t matter who you are,” McCann said.

His parents say it’s been frustrating getting school officials to take their son’s claims seriously. They say school officials told them he didn’t go through the proper channels to report them.

“Makes you very angry, you’re somewhat helpless. Nobody wants to see their kid get picked or any kid get picked on,” said Timothy McCann.

School principal Karl Francis says he can’t discuss specific incidents or the students involved. But he says he wants students and parents to know the proper procedures were taken, including calling in York police.

“I did hear York High School did not do enough and I know for a fact I feel extremely comfortable with the steps that we took,” he said.