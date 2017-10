KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect who held a knife at a gas station employee Tuesday.

Kettering police posted this video to its Facebook page.

According to police, the suspect walked into the BP gas station around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday and robbed the employee while carrying a large knife and duct taped his hands and feet together.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Kettering Police Department.