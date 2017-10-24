Troy citizens voice opinions on school bond

Related Coverage Troy City Schools prepared to buy property for new buildings

TROY, Oh (WDTN)- Elections are just a few weeks away and in Troy all eyes are on a bond that would allow the school district to build a new elementary school.

The oldest school in Troy is more than 100 years old.

A few months ago the superintendent told 2 NEWS that a new school would go a long way in improving learning conditions for the district.

“I can see the pluses but I can see a lot of negatives,” said Shane Miller, a resident of Troy.

Miller worries about an increase in taxes but he says there’s more to it.

“What’s going to happen to the old schools ? Are they going to stay abandoned? Torn down?” he asked.

“Citizens are worried about being able to buss their kids from a farther distance,” said Miller.

He’s not the only one with that concern.

“I don’t know that it should be built where they want it to be,” said Gene Melvin.

The 59-acre property is off West State Route 55 and Nashville Road. The property will be annexed to Troy from Concord Township.

There’s a lot of people in Troy that support the bond but want more information from the district. “I believe that the kids deserve a little bit better than what they have, said Melvin.

The district would also be moving most of their elementary school students to the new buildings.