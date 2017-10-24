Woman says she slipped on sandwich leftovers, sues store

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge says a woman who says she slipped on the remnants of a sandwich can continue her lawsuit against a popular convenience store chain.

Lisa Donovan says she slipped and fell on “hoagie guts,” or discarded sandwich pieces, in the parking lot of a Wawa store in 2014.

Defense attorneys asked for summary judgment in their favor, arguing that Donovan had failed to identify a liability expert on the issue of whether the store was negligent.

Donovan argued that an expert was unnecessary because the need to sweep up trash in a parking lot is something the average person can understand.

The judge agreed with Donovan last week, saying a splattered hoagie in a parking lot is no different than water on the floor of a grocery store.

