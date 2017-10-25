1 of 3 arrested in babysitter death pleads guilty

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg in March, one of three people charged in the death, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Evans Cassell, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of complicity to murder with a firearms specification Wednesday. All other charges, including felonious assault and tampering with evidence, were dismissed.

The complicity charge with the weapons specification carries a mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

Cassell was arrested in March after the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg. Brandenburg was babysitting at a house on Huffman Avenue in March when she heard a noise outside. When she went to see what the noise was, Investigators say she was

Chuckie Lee. ((Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

shot to death.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in murder of 20-year-old

Police arrested Chuckie Lee, Kara Parisi-King and Evans Cassell in connection with Brandenburg’s murder. Lee is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with Brandenburg’s shooting death.

READ MORE: Three people arraigned in connection to babysitter’s death

The mother and step-father of Parisi-King pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in April. Prosecutors say Krista and Keith Hankins helped hide Parisi-King from police after the shooting.

Kara Parisi-King mugshot, 3-18-2017 (Jail website)

READ MORE: Parents plead guilty to charges in connection with babysitter death

Cassel is scheduled to be sentenced November 18.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s