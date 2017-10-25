1 of 3 arrested in babysitter death pleads guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg in March, one of three people charged in the death, pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Evans Cassell, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of complicity to murder with a firearms specification Wednesday. All other charges, including felonious assault and tampering with evidence, were dismissed.

The complicity charge with the weapons specification carries a mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

Cassell was arrested in March after the shooting death of 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg. Brandenburg was babysitting at a house on Huffman Avenue in March when she heard a noise outside. When she went to see what the noise was, Investigators say she was

shot to death.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in murder of 20-year-old

Police arrested Chuckie Lee, Kara Parisi-King and Evans Cassell in connection with Brandenburg’s murder. Lee is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with Brandenburg’s shooting death.

READ MORE: Three people arraigned in connection to babysitter’s death

The mother and step-father of Parisi-King pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in April. Prosecutors say Krista and Keith Hankins helped hide Parisi-King from police after the shooting.

READ MORE: Parents plead guilty to charges in connection with babysitter death

Cassel is scheduled to be sentenced November 18.