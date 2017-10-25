3 people hospitalized in Vandalia crash

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Vandalia on Wednesday morning.

The Butler Township Fire Department passed the crash on N. Dixie Dr. around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage to their front ends.

Authorities say there were two people in one vehicle and one person in the other vehicle.

All three people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities did not release conditions of the crash victims.

N. Dixie Dr. is shut down in both directions near Jewelstone Drive while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Vandalia Police Department.