Actress accuses George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind

In this Nov. 11, 2014, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library before his son former President George W. Bush discusses his new book "41: A Portrait of My Father" in College Station, Texas. Former President George H.W. Bush has fallen at home Wednesday, July 15, 2015, in Kennebunkport, Maine, and broken a bone in his neck. (AP Photo/Texas Tribune, Bob Daemmrich, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.

People magazine reports Heather Lind said in a now-deleted Instagram post that the incident took place while she was posing for a photo with Bush during a promotional tour for her AMC series “TURN: Washington’s Spies.” Lind appears alongside the 93-year-old Bush, who’s seated in a wheelchair, in a photo together at a Houston screening of the series in 2014.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tells The Associated Press in a statement: “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”

