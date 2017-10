DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car slammed into a pole in Dayton early on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Needmore Road, near Webster Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a silver car crashed into a pole.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway patrol say the driver involved made up a story about a carjacking.

That driver was arrested at the scene for D.U.I. and an outstanding warrant.